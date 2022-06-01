Speakers at the DeForest Memorial Day observance reminded the Veterans Memorial Park audience that the solemn holiday is set aside to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
Retired Brigadier General Jerry Olesen of DeForest served as keynote speaker for the event. He served in the United States Air Force and noted the service branch’s 75th anniversary date will be six months from his 75th birthday. He left it to his audience to decide how young or old that made the branch, which developed out of the United States Army Air Corps.
Olesen joined the Air Force in 1967. He gave personal reflections of many changes during the years, from uniforms to aircraft to roles in the nation’s defense. One aspect never changes. “There are people risking their lives every day,” Olesen said.
If the DeForest area has a hometown unit, it would probably be the 115th Air National Guard Fighter Wing stationed at nearby Truax Field. The F-16 jets heard overhead will be replaced in the near future by the state-of-the-art F-35.
Olesen reminded the crowd of Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones who died in a training flight when his F-16 crashed in a remote area of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula in December 2020. Jones was 37-years-old, a husband and father of two when his plane crashed.
As sleek as the F-16 is, the A-10 Warthog is memorable because of its unique design and record of performance as a ground attack jet. Olesen reminded the crowd of Capt. Bill Miller, an A-10 pilot killed at Fort McCoy during a 1987 training flight.
The holiday itself has evolved from the Civil War-era Decoration Day to the official change to all-encompassing Memorial Day in the early 1970s.
“It feels good. It’s a nice day,” Olesen said. “When someone says happy Memorial Day I like to stop them because it’s not a happy day. It’s not about sales or picnics. If you want to thank a veteran for their service, do it every other day of the year. Today is for those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.”
Dan Jardine, a Marine Corps veteran and member of the organization that built and helps the Village of DeForest maintain the park, followed with concluding remarks.
Jardine also remembered the loss of Capts. Jones and Miller and the high risk pilots assume with every flight.
“They knew the high risks,” Jardine said. “People who sign on the dotted line understand they are putting themselves in harm’s way.”
Jardine said he planned to spend time on the lake later in the day. He urged the audience not to berate those who didn’t attend, but to invite them to take some time and come to DeForest next year. “Too many people have lost the reason for today,” Jardine said.
Jardine finished by remembering two veterans who were instrumental in the development of Veterans Memorial Park. Both men passed this year.
One was Donald “Tiny” Freer. Jardine said the Air Force and Vietnam veteran was Tiny in nickname only. “He was a giant man physically and what he brought to the community,” Jardine said.
The other man was Thomas Grosse. Grosse served in the Army Reserve in the Vietnam War era and then returned a builder as a contractor and community member.
Jardine said to recount Grosse’s involvement in the park would start with the first eagle and flag pedestal and then go to every other station. “Everything in this park has Tom’s hands on it,” Jardine said.