The community will celebrate four of its most iconic dragons and all the imagination they spark on April 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with an open house event at the DeForest Area Public Library. The event is called 20 Years on Library Street and the activities will celebrate National Library Week and the 20th anniversary of the current structure in the civic center of the community. Please see pages A6-A7 for more about the library.
The current library building is a monument to learning, imagination, and sharing ideas. It is a stone structure with vaulted ceilings, huge windows, and good spaces for quiet reading or classroom-style activities. Prior to this facility, the last home of the library was in the mall where North South Smokehouse & Seafood now calls home.
Library Director Jan Berg sent along some history of the building and its dragon features.
The Library was designed by Bray and Associates Architects. Before designing the building they took many photographs of buildings in the area and consulted with the DeForest Area Historical Society. After that research was done they and the library board decided to design a building that reflected Scandinavian Architecture, specifically Norwegian Stave Churches that would reflect this area’s heritage. The building’s general form reflects that style but the dragons are a specific aspect of those buildings. The Dragons were placed at the eaves peaks to ward off evil spirts and guard the treasure within.
Once it was decided to have dragons on the building research began to find a appropriate design.
The Little Norway area in southern Wisconsin seemed a reasonable place to visit and library staff went there. They met Tim Winner, manager of the area, he had created the dragons that are a feature of those buildings, and he was gracious in being willing to share the template he uses to create these creatures.
Once a design was agreed upon, how to get the dragon built became the issue. Finally, Robin Roberts Construction found a sign company using new technology that would make it possible to create the Dragons at a reasonable price. Cary’s Sign Design Studio was contacted. This business uses computer controlled routers to cut plywood and other materials in a very precise way. Each dragon is comprised of 4 sheets of plywood, there are 4 layers of wood in each one and each one is made of 14 different pieces. The total weight of a dragon is 100 lbs. Sealant was painted on the edges of each piece and each dragon required 4 days of construction each. The eyes and ridge rows have inset pieces of copper from left over shingles from the roof. The dragons were installed by George Kingsland from the Robin Roberts Construction company, he used two 10 inch bolts to secure either side of the dragons.
Total cost for the 4 dragons was $6,500. The cost is defrayed by local donors having “naming rights” for the dragons. The East Dragon is named for the Grinde Family, and the West Dragon is named for Bill and Sue Paulson. The citizens of the Town of Vienna donated the South Dragon and the North Dragon was donated in honor of former Library Director Margaret Rosenberry. (There are plaques on the appropriate walls telling about the donations) The cost to “name” a dragon was $10,000.
It wasn’t dragons, but a live Norway pine tree which first adorned the north peak of the library building. To mark the anniversary, Berg brought out pictures of the topping-off party held to thank the construction crews who worked so well and so safely on the project. Topping-off parties began in Scandinavia more than a millennium ago as a way to bring good luck to the new dwellers in a structure with an honor for their ancestors and Odin. In the case of the DeForest library, it was Jay Dystra who took the pine to the top of the structure and secured it in place a little more than 20 years ago.