The DeForest Area Public Library building was filled with sunshine and space when it opened 20 years ago. The support and sparks of imagination from patrons of all ages and expertise of the staff makes it a place to be in 2022.
An open house event on April 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the DeForest Area Public Library will celebrate it. The event is called 20 Years on Library Street and the activities will celebrate National Library Week and the 20th anniversary of the current structure in the civic center of the community.
A recent visit highlights what staff and patrons bring to the building.
It was T time at Story Hour for ages 2 to 5 years-old. Not tea cups, but stories and activities to build letter identification skills. The classroom, located next to the young children’s collection of books, provided a great place to listen to stories before going to the desks and making a towable turtle craft project.
Things were STEAMing ahead on the lower level at the Workshop. The technology and other resources available would keep any kid or teenager curious. The Workshop space is great hands-on technology, and it’s also the spot where take-home projects are prepared. On this day, a water filter bag would allow a clean water lesson anywhere.
Of course, no library is complete without a varied and vast collection. Staff members were busy on all levels with the the never-ending Dewey Decimel dance around the shelves.