The Village of Windsor Plan Commission has approved an initial plan for a 122-unit "workforce housing" complex at Lake Road to move on to consideration by the Village Board.
The project, as proposed by Gebhardt Development of Madison, would build a four-story apartment complex at the southeast corner of Highway CV and Gray Road. The idea was met with opposition from the public, some general disagreement with the nature and placement of the apartments, some specific to ongoing traffic issues in that neighborhood.
Village of Windsor Deputy Administrator and Director of Economic Development Jamie Rybarczyk explained that the plan had been reviewed by village staff and had met necessary requirements for a new project as well as providing needed housing options for those working in the area.
"There were some concerns from the public that this was 'subsidized housing' and that is not the case," said Rybarczyk. "The developer is not receiving any federal, state, or county tax credits, nor is the village providing the developer with any tax credits or incentives."
Rybarczyk explained that with planned rental prices of between $929 and $1400 per month, the complex would help alleviate housing demands, given that according to a recent study by MDRoffers Consulting only approximately 11% of those working in the villages of Windsor or DeForest can afford to live within the village limits.
That stretch of Highway CV has also been a recurring topic in village meetings in regards to speeding and general safety for motorists and pedestrians. Rybarczyk told the Commission that the road sees an estimated 5,800 vehicle trips per day, but according to the Dane County Highway and Transportation Department, it would require about 15,000 trips per day before being due for expansion.
Village President Bob Wipperfurth lead off discussion on the project by noting that they were already aware of a certain level of public interest.
"We've received correspondence for and against," said Wipperfurth. "And we've received a petition that, by my count, was signed by 66 people who were against the proposal."
Gebhardt Development Founder and CEO Otto Gebhardt III spoke to the commission and attendees about the project and quickly addressed one common concern, that once the building was built, it would be left to fall into disrepair.
"We're not a typical developer that is in it to sell it in five years and flip it," said Gebhardt. "We're the anomaly, we put our own money into it and run it ourselves. I can assure you we will be onsite and making sure it is running properly."
Although, as Gebhardt explained, they have done some projects in the general area, one of their most prominent projects has been the 32,000 square foot Constellation building on Madison's East Capitol Corridor.
Commissioner David Gaustad spoke up to explain that while living in the area he has over time, due to traffic, abandoned using the route of Gray Road to Lake Road (CV) for his commute to work, an issue that, unless addressed, would be exacerbated by all of the vehicles that would accompany residents of such a building.
Jilian Barber, had a question regarding the property behind the proposed building, which would be a "buffer zone," and whether that meant there would be no further development in that area.
"Yes, that is correct," Rybarczyk said. "That will be rezoned to 'conservancy' and the developer is looking to doing some pedestrian trails and other amenities for the renters in the complex."
Similarly, Commissioners showed a mix of support for the concept and concern over the logistical details and whether the Village could overcome them.
"I know that the applicant isn't responsible for solving all the traffic issues," said Commissioner Jeffrey Heisig. "The traffic gets kicked to the county and they decide. The water gets kicked to the county and they decide. We do have some decisions to make here and we could do some of these, but my biggest concern is that we are ignoring this and hoping for something in the future."
Wipperfurth highlighted the necessity of addressing the housing issue, noting that as-is a person making $50,000 a year can't afford to live in Windsor, but noting that "with it comes growing pains."
Commissioner Kay Hoffman weighed in to say that she did not believe that the Commission was taking the concerns aired lightly, but that they had done their required due diligence in providing oversight and comment, and that they could move the project forward with a condition of addressing traffic issues.
Attorney William Cole recommended wording for an amendment as such, to which Hoffman moved for the resolution to be accepted. With Wipperfurth adding a clarification that the process would not be settled as of this vote, the resolution passed four to two, Heisig and Gaustad voting against, moving the proposal the Village Board.