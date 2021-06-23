The Windsor Village Board will be returning to in-person meetings starting in July 1, following agreement from board members in their June 17 meeting.
The board’s next general meeting, scheduled for 5 p.m. on July 1, will be held at the Windsor Village Hall, Village President Bob Wipperfurth announced in their online meeting.
Bear Watch 2021 Update
As the meeting progressed to the public safety report Joshua Seeley addressed one of the most pressing questions of the village: yes, the roaming black bear has been spotted recently, in areas southeast of the village and around the Town of Burke.
Seeley explained that the Sheriff’s Office has updated the Department of Natural Resources of bear sightings, but that they are operating on the assumption that as was the case in previous years, the bear will continue on its way finding new territory further north, away from humans. Forceful capture and relocation operations, he told the board, tend to be reserved for cases in which an animal has caused property damage, or has shown to be a specific danger to residents or their pets.
Utility Upgrades
The Village Board received a handful of updates and requests from Director of Public Works Davis Clark, starting with the Approval of Compliance Maintenance Annual Report for the Windsor Sewage Collection System, a self-evaluation process which, in accordance with Wisconsin law, is shared with the Department of Natural Resources.
Next a pair of requests came surrounding the Well Number 3 well house construction project. The board accepted the lone bid of $1,399,900 put forward by Joe Daniels Construction Company of Madison, who has previously contracted with the village for projects in 2017 and 2019.
A new well house would require new technology for visualization of water and sewer operation, which would need to iterate with the rest of the system. To accomplish that, Clark introduced a request for the village of Windsor to replace this system across the sanitary lift stations, at an estimated cost of $24,175 as bid by Altronex Control Systems.
The current technology is about 20 years old, Clark told the board, explaining that it had come to a point that replacing parts would essentially require scouring “the black market,” to find matching equipment.
The board also approved purchase of a zero-turn mower from Mid-States Equipment at roughly $14,000 and a corresponding flatbed trailer for $4,250 from I-90 Enterprises.