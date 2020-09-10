On Wednesday, Sept. 9, at approximately 7:29 p.m., Dane County Sheriff’s Deputies and multiple local fire agencies responded to a barn fire at 9182 CTH VV in the Town of Sun Prairie. Upon arrival the barn was fully engulfed.
The fire does not appear suspicious but the cause is still under investigation. No injuries were reported and no animals were harmed. A damage estimate is pending.
