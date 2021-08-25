The Windsor Village Board voted on Aug. 19 to move forward with a plan to build a secondary fire station on North Towne Road at Windsor Crossing.
The station is planned to function in addition to the primary station in the Village of DeForest on Stevenson Street, expanding resources for DeForest Windsor Fire and EMS, and allowing for faster response times to calls in the southern part of the fire district.
“The Fire Board has talked about a second station for several years now and we’ve looked at locations all through the district,” said Windsor Village President Bob Wipperfurth. “We’ve looked at sites in DeForest and we’ve looked at sites in the Village of Windsor, and we’ve had staff analyze many of those different options--and we’ve come down to this site in Windsor Crossing.”
As planned the station would have four bays, sleeping quarters and training operations, according to Wipperfurth.
On July 13 the DeForest Windsor Fire and EMS Protection Board met and voted on two related issues for the Fire Department. First, the board agreed to support construction of a secondary fire station in Windsor on North Towne Road at Windsor Crossing. Second, the board supported a recommendation that the Village of DeForest expand the current fire station on Stevenson Street. Both measures were passed unanimously.
“The Village of DeForest has also gone on record to say that they endorse this location and I’m looking for the Village of Windsor board to go on record to endorse it as well,” said Wipperfurth.
If passed, the next steps would be to work with the Community Development Authority to purchase the land and enter into a formal agreement between the Village of Windsor, Village of DeForest, and DeForest Windsor Fire Board.
Trustee Kristine Schmidt offered her support for the plan, describing the station as an excellent “anchor tenant” for future Windsor Crossing development. However, living in the area, she also expressed concerns of lights and sirens in the neighborhood.
Wipperfurth surmised that lights and noise for those homes would be less of an issue with North Towne Road not connecting to the south. If that connection were to be made in the future by the Village of DeForest, then it would be more likely for fire engines to be passing those homes.
“But I think the department tries to be cognizant of residential areas, especially when they are leaving the station,” said Wipperfurth, “it’s duly noted and we’ll try to bring that up more than once through the process.”
Trustee Bruce Stravinsky joined Schmidt and Trustee Monica Smith in supporting the plan, adding: “I also think this is a great addition for the people that live in the southern half of the town and the population that is coming into the area.”
Trustee Don Madelung, a member of the Fire Board pointed out that over the years of discussion, they have worked with DeForest Village Presidents Jeff Miller, Judd Blau, and more recently Jane Cahill Wolfgram, “so we are the one constant, and you’ve got Bob to thank for making sure it was in the Village of Windsor and it is what it is, and working with Steve LaFeber has been an absolute delight.”
The Windsor Village Board voted unanimously to support the project as currently planned with a simple motion by Wipperfurth. As the project progresses, more official and detailed plans will be coming under consideration by the board, Wipperfurth explained.