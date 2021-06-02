A 25-year-old Windsor man was charged on May 25 with felony strangulation, along with misdemeanors of battery, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property, each as a domestic abuse charge.
Ryan J. Martinson was arrested on the afternoon of May 22 when Dane County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to an apartment on Windsor Road to assist with emergency medical services.
At the apartment, deputies encountered Martinson and the alleged female victim, who was being attended to in the bathroom with reported injuries including dark bruising, bite marks, and marks on her neck.
Following his arrest, Martinson was released on a $500 signature bond. He is due to next appear in Dane County Court for a June 28 status conference.
If convicted of felony strangulation and suffocation, Martinson faces a potential prison sentence of up to six years.