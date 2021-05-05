Now that summer is approaching, weather is warming, and health precautions are lifting, the DeForest Police Department is looking forward to getting together with people on more than just an emergency basis.
“The whole principal behind it is to really start to make connections with the youth in your community--it’s about building relationships,” said DeForest Police Chief James Olson of the department’s Youth Academy program, coordinated with DeForest Parks and Recreation, and aimed at area teenagers.
“Law enforcement is a noble profession, despite what people hear and see today,” said Olson. “We have men and women who show up every day to serve a community and put their life on the line to keep other people safe. The goal of our Youth Academy is to connect with kids in the community and let them see some of the things that officers go through every day.”
For his part in the program, scheduled for July 12-16, Olson will be talking to participants about policing, his philosophy on policing and data in law enforcement. The lead officer in the program though, familiar to many students in the DeForest Area School District, is School Resource Officer Andrew Freeman, who is still working out the details of the program’s itinerary.
“I’m just trying to figure out what all to put in our programs for kids to experience, so just making sure we have time for everything and that we hit the marks that we want to hit,” said Freeman.
Among the many aspects of law enforcement that Olson and Freeman have to choose from for inclusion that may be relevant, important or just fun and interesting, are evidence handling, crime scene management, traffic crash investigations, and others. As they make their decisions they are also looking for ways to incorporate hands-on experience.
A challenge in developing such a program is recognizing the differences across a five-year age range. Freeman is working on the possibility of splitting groups or other options for more narrowly catering to older or younger participants.
The DeForest Police Department has had success in other community outreach programs, like the long established Citizens’ Police Academy, which has given adult residents introductions and experiences with the department, but was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus. If positive trends continue, Olson is looking at bringing it back this fall.
For younger citizens, the department hosts CSI in the Park, which Freeman also oversees. The response to the program, scheduled for June 23 in Fireman’s Park, has been so positive that the program is now full, with incoming names being placed on a waiting list in the event of surprise openings or a potential additional class.
“I get questions every day about certain things that law enforcement does and how we respond to things,” said Freeman, “so I think it is a good opportunity to develop relationships with kids and let them know what police work is, what we do, and they can understand the criminal justice system a little better.”
One of the goals of youth outreach programs is sparking interest in future members of the law enforcement profession, which has seen a comparative drought in applications for new positions.
Olson wants to introduce that career path to some who might not consider it otherwise, and for those who might only think of it after years of bouncing around other options.
“Maybe not wait for them to turn 30 or 35, and then decide, ‘Maybe I should try this now,’” said Olson, “and help them figure out what they want to do, whether it is policing or whether it is something else. If we can help in that way at all, that’s what we want to do.”
