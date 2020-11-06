Hannah Lewis, who is a senior at DeForest Area High School, auditioned and was accepted into the Wisconsin School Music Association (WSMA) State Honors Band for this year.
“Hannah has always been heavily involved in the music program and a high achieving student. Her commitment and passion for excelling in music and clarinet performing has never dwindled – her drive and ambition is a positive example and character trait to her peers,” says Brandon Bautz, director of bands.
“It was a pleasure to play alongside students who make music a core part of their lives,” said Lewis. “We were able to meet and talk to some of the composers of the pieces we played. Wisconsin State Honors was an unforgettable experience.”
The WSMA State Honors Music Project is nationally recognized as one of the finest opportunities for young people. Regardless of a future college major, membership in the High School State Honors Music Project helps set students apart from other college applicants. Students selected for the WSMA High School State Honors Music Project participate in an intensive four-day summer camp in June (virtual this year) and perform in Madison during late October as part of the Wisconsin State Music Conference.
A compilation video featuring the virtual performances from all five ensembles, including the State Honors Band, premiered on Thursday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m on YouTube. Students were able to reconnect with their ensembles through Zoom, watch the performances, and have a social hour afterwards. Parents, teachers, family and friends were able to watch through a link posted on the Concert Information page on Oct. 29 at www.wsmamusic.org.
