• STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Fandom Friday – Books & Movies at 3:30 p.m. in the Teen Area
Saturday, March 19
• Mini Painting at 1:00 p.m. in the Workshop. Registration recommended.
Monday, March 21
• Story Hour at 9:15 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
• Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom
• DAPL Photography Group at 6:00 p.m. in the Community and Zoom
Tuesday, March 22
• Tiny Tot Time at 9:15 a.m., 10:00 a.m., and 11:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
• Qigong In-Person at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room
• Qigong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook
• 4th Tuesday Forum: Jessica Michna as Sari Semple at 10:00 a.m. at the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center. Co-sponsored by the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center, the DeForest Area Historical Society, and the DeForest Area Public Library.
• Read Woke book group discusses Dear Martin at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom
Wednesday, March 23
• Wiggles & Giggles at 9:15 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
• PHMCD Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community Room
• Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.
Thursday, March 24
• The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Story Hour at 9:15 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
• Memoir Writing Group at 1:00 p.m. in Room D
• Teen Games – Board Games at 3:30 p.m. in the Classroom
• Exploratory at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room
• Dewey Stitchers at 4:00 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom
4th Tuesday Forum: Sari Semple: The Truth, as I Recollect
Tuesday, March 22 at 10:00 a.m.
Presented and performed by Jessica Michna
In the great oral tradition of the story teller, Sari Semple takes us back to the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains of the mid-nineteenth century. As Sari spins her tales the listener is transported to those hills. The stories blend together the folklore and the gritty reality of life in the ridges and hollers of Appalachia. Co-sponsored by the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center, the DeForest Area Historical Society, and the DeForest Area Public Library.