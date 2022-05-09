The initial investigation in Saturday night's fire at 6717 Windsor Ridge Lane in the Village of Windsor points to ashes from an outdoor fire being placed in a garbage can in a garage as the origin.
According to the report filed by the Officer in Charge of the scene said, "An investigation into the cause and origin revealed that the accidental fire started after ashes from an outdoor fire pit had been discarded into a garbage can and placed in the garage."
Fire units from Sun Prairie, Waunakee, and Maple Bluff assisted DeForest Windsor Fire & EMS at the scene. The Dane County Sheriff's Department also
According to the OIC scene report, DeForest Windsor Fire & EMS was requested to respond to 6717 Windsor Ridge Lane in the Village of Windsor for a structure fire.
While responding to the scene, fire units received reports via the Dane County Communications Center that a garage was on fire with fire extending into the apartment building.
Once units began arriving on-scene, fire personnel confirmed that all residents had evacuated from the four-unit two-story apartment building. Heavy smoke was seen throughout the neighborhood and heavy fire was showing from inside the garage unit of 6717 Windsor Ridge Lane.
Fire crews advanced a hose line to the garage entrance and knocked down the bulk of the fire from the exterior. A second crew advanced a hose line through the front door and into the kitchen area of 6717 and extinguished additional fire. Crews conducted overhaul operations to expose and extinguish areas of hidden fire and ventilated to remove smoke from the fire unit and the other three units in the building. No residents or civilians were injured during the incident. Unfortunately a pet cat was trapped and did not survive."
A Dane County Sheriff's Department said emergency agencies "responded to a call At approximately 11 p.m. on May 7, Responders from numerous jurisdictions responded to a report of a residential fire in the 6700 block of Windsor Ridge Lane in the Village of Windsor. A neighbor contacted authorities after observing smoke and flames coming from a garage attached to a fourplex residential unit. The fourplex suffered significant damage from the fire and the residents were displaced."