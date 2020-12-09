DeForest's Kylie Rogers has been named to the 2020 fall semester dean's list at St. Norbert College. A minimum 3.5 grade point average is required for academic eligibility.

St. Norbert is a four-year, Catholic liberal arts institution nestled beside the Fox River in De Pere, Wis., neighboring Green Bay. Founded in 1898, the college became coeducational in 1952. Today the residential campus serves approximately 2,000 undergraduate and graduate students, hailing from throughout the United States and across the world. St. Norbert College is also host to the 13-time NFL champion Green Bay Packers training camp each year.

Load comments