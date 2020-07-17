The following DeForest students have been named to the 2020 spring semester dean's list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university has announced.
They are: Margaret Funk, junior, College of Liberal Arts; Taylor Olson, senior, College of Liberal Arts; and Michael Sausen, senior, College of Science and Engineering.
To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.