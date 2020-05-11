The doors to the DeForest Area Public Library may be closed, but programming opportunities continue. Laura F. Keyes, an historian and a library director in central Illinois, will share the “behind the scenes” story of Milton S. Hershey’s beloved American company at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20.
Today, the name Hershey is synonymous with quality milk chocolate. However, that wasn’t always the case. Milton S. Hershey worked hard and failed often before his chocolate company was finally successful. And when he did become a household name and had earned a vast fortune, Milton and his wife Catherine decided to give it all away.
You will need to provide your own chocolate refreshments as the program will be presented via Zoom. See the Library’s website for a link to register to attend this event via Zoom.
