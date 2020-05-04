A number of students from DeForest made the the Q3 honor roll for Lakeside Lutheran High School 2019-20.

High Honors Honor Roll (3.75-4.0 GPA)

9

Chloe Berg, DeForest

Evan Ehlenbach, DeForest

Rose Hissom, DeForest

Rebekah Hodkiewicz, DeForest

Grace Korth, DeForest

10

Caleb Andrews, DeForest

Douglas Weittenhiller III, DeForest

11

Joshua Hodkiewicz, DeForest

12

Emma Berg, DeForest

Honors (3.25 – 3.749 GPA)

9

Nevaeh Dorn, DeForest

Commendables (3.0 – 3.249 GPA)

11

Caroline Schulz, DeForest

