A number of students from DeForest made the the Q3 honor roll for Lakeside Lutheran High School 2019-20.
High Honors Honor Roll (3.75-4.0 GPA)
9
Chloe Berg, DeForest
Evan Ehlenbach, DeForest
Rose Hissom, DeForest
Rebekah Hodkiewicz, DeForest
Grace Korth, DeForest
10
Caleb Andrews, DeForest
Douglas Weittenhiller III, DeForest
11
Joshua Hodkiewicz, DeForest
12
Emma Berg, DeForest
Honors (3.25 – 3.749 GPA)
9
Nevaeh Dorn, DeForest
Commendables (3.0 – 3.249 GPA)
11
Caroline Schulz, DeForest
