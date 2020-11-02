Olivia Nickel of Windsor, has graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee. Nickel earned a Master of Science in Nursing.
Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university located near the heart of downtown Milwaukee, that offers a comprehensive range of majors in 11 nationally and internationally recognized colleges and schools.
More than 8,000 undergraduate students and 3,500 graduate and professional students attend Marquette University; nearly all states and 64 countries are represented.
In addition to its nationally recognized academic programs, Marquette is known for its service learning programs and internships as students are challenged to use what they learn to make a difference in the world. Find out more about Marquette at marquette.edu.
