On Thursday, September 23, Dr. Matthew Harke was inducted into the DAHS Alumni Hall of Fame and Jerry Lapp was inducted into the Norski Walk of Honor.
Norski Walk of Honor
This special program recognizes individuals who have demonstrated ongoing commitment and significant contributions to our school district AND the DeForest area community. Honorees may be community members, alumni or former staff members of the DeForest Area School District who best personify the school district’s vision, have aided in achieving its ends, and have contributed to DASD and the DeForest area community.
Jerry Lapp – A 1962 graduate, military veteran, and life-long DeForest resident, Jerry worked for the DeForest Area School District for nearly 50 years. Known for his infectious smile, positive attitude, and strong work ethic, Jerry dedicated himself to serving others and his community. He has been a valued mentor and friend to many in the Morrisonville community. Jerry was also employed with Bancroft Dairy for 40 years becoming internationally known for his knowledge and expertise in the cottage cheese production industry.
DAHS Alumni Hall of Fame
The Alumni Hall of Fame recognizes and honors former DeForest Area School District graduates as having achieved a significant degree of success in their pursuits of higher education and/or in their professional careers. “The Alumni Hall of Fame recognition provides outstanding role models for students in the DeForest Area School District and celebrates the outstanding achievements of our graduates,” said Debbie Brewster, School/Community Relations Coordinator.
Dr. Matthew Harke (Class of 1993) – Accomplished research scientist with a PhD in Marine and Atmospheric Science and an outstanding publication record in top scientific journals, funded research grants, mentoring, and leadership among his peer group.
Matthew earned his Bachelor of Science in English from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, with a certificate in Environmental Sciences. He went on to earn his Master of Science and PhD in Marine and Atmospheric Science from the School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences (SoMAS) at the State University of New York-Stony Brook (SUNY-Stony Brook).