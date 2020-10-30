The results of a 2020 mental health screener of students in the DeForest Area School District are somewhat worrying for school officials.
Social emotional learning (SEL) has become a point of emphasis in the district, especially with equity being at the forefront of decision-making.
“When you think about equity standards, the most important inequitable practices involve small numbers of students,” said Sara Totten, the district’s director of student services. “There might be small numbers impacted, but if we’re concerned about equity, then we need to address these small groups.”
Totten and Lynn Sisco, a social worker at the middle school, gave a presentation at the Oct. 26 school board meeting on a mental health screener filled out by students and families.
With regard to social emotional learning, efforts are being made to educate students on how to manage their emotions, set positive goals for themselves, show empathy for others, establish positive relationships and make responsible decisions.
The equity component attempts to ensure that all students, regardless of their backgrounds, have access to whatever they need to be successful academically.
The district is working toward Universal Design For Learning, which uses research in the learning sciences to develop flexible learning environments and learning spaces to accommodate individual learners. Interventions and instruction in SEL offer other means of support to students.
All of this comes at a time when students in the district are taking part in some model of virtual learning due to COVID-19, as the district has had to adapt to changing circumstances caused by the pandemic.
SEL learning focuses on emotional development, as well as relationship skills, as students grow into adulthood. Self-awareness and social awareness are also areas of concentration.
Totten reported on the district’s referral process for student concerns. She said teachers have taken advantage of the program, referring close to 100 students for help. Poor attendance, lack of engagement and other factors go into a decision to make a referral. Grade monitoring is also practiced.
Totten said district social workers have been doing a lot of home visits. Sisco indicated that home visits are a great way to connect with students and families when emails or phone calls aren’t effective.
School Board President Jan Berg asked if this was the first year the district had used the mental health screener. Totten said it was for this particular screener. Others have been used in the past, Totten said. This one didn’t cover alcohol and other drug abuse (AODA) concerns, although Totten added that this mental health screener addressed broader concerns.
Troubling results
Totten said it was “a bit concerning” that almost 20 percent of all students in the district had scores in the “abnormal” range in the family report of the screener.
Also troubling were the lower scores reported for Hispanics. In the self-report portion of the screener, 58 percent of Hispanics scored in the “normal” range, compared to 74 percent overall, 69 percent for Asian students, 73 percent for Black students, 79 percent for Multi-racial and 75 percent for whites. Looking at the “borderline” range in the self-report category, 13 percent of all students scored “borderline,” with 0 percent for Asians, 18 percent for Black, 14 percent for Multi-racial and 13 percent for white. Meanwhile, 25 percent of Hispanic students self-reported as “borderline.”
In the abnormal range under self-report, Hispanics also scored the highest at 17 percent, compared to 12 percent for whites, 7 percent for Multi-racial, 9 percent for Black, 3 percent for Asian and 13 percent for all students.
According to the family report portion of the screener, 68 percent of all students scored as “normal,” with 19 percent in the “borderline” category and 19 percent scoring “abnormal.” Black students scored 75 percent “normal,” 6 percent “borderline” and 25 percent “abnormal” here. For Asian students, the scores were 76 percent “normal,” 14 percent “borderline” and 10 percent “abnormal,” and for whites, the results were 69 percent “normal,” 13 percent “borderline” and 18 percent “abnormal,” while Native Americans scored 100 percent normal, 0 percent “borderline” and 0 percent “abnormal.” There were no scores available for Native Americans under self-report.
As for Hispanics, 58 percent scored “normal,” with 5 percent as “borderline” and 37 percent as “abnormal.” The figures for Multi-racial were close to those of Hispanics, with 54 percent scoring as normal, 10 percent as “borderline” and 36 percent as “abnormal.”
Totten said that when looked at in isolation, the numbers are not especially significant. However, Totten explained, “But you look at the number of students endorsing these responses,” it becomes more concerning. She said they will be looking to do some follow-up on these issues.
Comments
The report included other data, as 34 percent of self-report responses indicated that it is “certainly true” that “I worry a lot.”
When asked whether “I am often unhappy, depressed, or tearful,” 35 percent of responses said it was “somewhat true,” while 11 percent indicated that it was “certainly true.”
Furthermore, 28 percent of respondents for the self-report portion indicated that it was “certainly true” if they agreed with the statement: “I am easily distracted, I find it difficult to concentrate.”
Other comments in the family report said of their kids that they’re “easily distracted, concentration wanders,” or they are “restless, overactive, cannot stay still for long’ or that are “constantly fidgeting or squirming.” Another comment had to do with those being “nervous or clingy in new situations, easily loses confidence.”
Totten said some comments had to do with changes in the family and several were about students maintaining attention, especially with younger children sitting in front of screens.
Totten also said school officials were communicating with families about attention spans and how long is it appropriate for kids to sit in front of screens.
Sisco said there is screen fatigue. She also talked about building in things that can build confidence in virtual learning. Instruction involves developing such skills as problem-solving and collaboration.
“It comes from a place of compassion and empathy and an emphasis on the whole student,” said Sisco.
Totten said it might be a good idea to do the screener again in the spring. There’s also the School Perceptions survey, used to gather similar data.
School Board President Jan Berg said it was hard to tell what the impact of this school year, under the COVID-19 restrictions, without the ability to compare them to results of last year, since 2020 was the first year using this screener.
School Board Director Jeff Miller said he’d had a lot of concerns regarding mental health issues – not just of students, but those of district families, as well. He wondered about the effects of families losing income due to the pandemic or staying home to help with the schooling of their children.
Superintendent Eric Runez, “These are higher numbers than we would have even anticipated,” but added that it was good to have Totten and her team working on the issues.
