The Concert Band at DeForest Area High School has been formally accepted to perform at Disney World during Spring Break 2021. This is the third time that they have been accepted to participate in a clinic workshop that's followed up with a stage performance at Disney.
The clinic workshop will show students how to sight-read, prepare and record a polished performance of special Disney music selections in a studio environment like professional musicians. Students will learn how to get the most out of rehearsals and discover how to hone their sight-reading skills under the guidance of an experienced Disney teaching artist.
The group will examine the skills, attitudes and priorities essential to musical excellence. This workshop culminates in a very special finale: a recording of the ensemble performing Disney music, accompanied by footage from a classic Disney animated film.
Performers work toward musical and technical proficiency in a recording studio environment as they:
Sight-read arrangements of Disney music
Incorporate accuracy and expressiveness to maximize rehearsal productivity
Emphasize intonation, balance and tone quality while following the conductor’s interpretation
Discuss the requirements of a studio recording environment and what is expected of performers
Experience what life is like for a professional studio musician
Disney Performing Arts Workshops fulfill many of the National Core Arts Standards for creation, performing, responding and connecting.
For more information, contact band director Brandon Bautz (bbautz@deforestschools.org).
