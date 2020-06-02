While providing mutual aid to help the Sun Prairie Police Department deal with looters late Sunday night, members of the DeForest Police Department stopped a fleeing vehicle and arrested two people.
The incident was related to confrontations that had taken place in downtown Madison between law enforcement and demonstrators.
Reports from the Sun Prairie Police Department noted that about 20-30 people had entered Target, in the 600 block of S. Grand Ave., with officers responding around 10:45 p.m. The department had received reports of 10-12 vehicles in the parking lot and that people had entered the department store.
Two or three vehicles attempted to leave the parking lot when officers arrived, and one collided with a police cruiser. The officer was not injured.
Two DeForest squad cars responded to the area, with one joining in pursuit of one of the vehicles and the other laying down spike strips, according to DeForest Police Chief James Olson.
The chase lasted two to three miles, ending on Hwy. 51 right on the edge of the Town of Burke and the Village of DeForest, according to Olson.
A 40-year-old male and a 35-year-old female were taken into custody. Olson said they surrendered peacefully. The case is being handled by the Sun Prairie Police Department, Olson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.