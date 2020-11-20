The Department of Public Health is looking for information regarding a dog that bit a teenager on Thursday, Nov. 19.
This incident occurred around 4 p.m. on the bike path near Cradle Hill Park in Windsor while the victim jogged past the dog. The dog is described as smaller sized with medium length hair and was brown and white in color. The dog was being walked by a child who was approximately 12 years old.
Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to call the Police and Fire Dispatcher at (608) 255-2345 and ask for the animal services officer.
If the animal is not located, it is possible that this animal may go on to bite someone else, according to the Department of Public Health. It will also mean that the bite victim may be required to complete a series of costly injections to prevent rabies.
