The Alumni Association Committee for the DeForest Area School District has decided to cancel the 2020 Alumni Banquet.
No attempt will be made to reschedule it for this year.
Notifications of the cancellation are being made through Facebook, email, websites or mail.
The 2020 Honored Alumni will be invited to next year’s banquet.
The decision was made to ensure the health and safety of the alumni.
