Some parents want the DeForest Area School District to speed up the process of bringing students back for in-person learning.
Chris Behrendt is one of them. In fact, he thinks the safest place for kids right now is school, even with the COVID-19 pandemic still raging.
“Schools have systems in place to keep buildings clean,” said Behrendt. “They have safety protocols, and they are capable of figuring this thing out. We have a good school district. We have good teachers and good leadership.”
Otherwise, those kids might be taken care of by babysitters or they’re at neighbors’ houses, Behrendt said. He wonders how safe that is for them in trying to prevent them from getting the coronavirus.
Behrendt pointed out that a district survey in recent months showed that 69 percent of parents in the district favored returning to in-person learning for their kids.
DeForest brought back students in grades K-2 for in-person instruction last week. Behrendt and others believe there should be an option to bring back older students. He said those who want to keep their kids at home at this time should be allowed that choice. As Behrendt said, “We’re not talking about taking away somebody’s right to not be in school.”
Behrendt thinks more of an effort should be made to get kids back physically in school, knowing that it will “take some out-of-the-box thinking” to make a successful transition.
“We’re not pushing harder to make this work,” said Behrendt. “Instead, we’re trying to be cautious.”
Behrendt feels that virtual learning, which most students in the DeForest district are currently experiencing, is half as effective as in-person instruction. With the hybrid model of two days of in-person learning, Behrendt wonders what students are doing the other three days.
To him, kids in second grade and under need to be in school. Both of his children are in that age group. Behrendt doesn’t think online education is of much substance for them.
While Behrendt is concerned about the education district students are currently receiving under virtual learning, he’s just as worried about them being unable to continue developing their social skills.
Kari Livingston is another district parent. She believes that not all family dynamics are the same, and that virtual learning is more of a burden on some working families in the district. Having the choice of being able to send their kids to school physically would be a relief. Otherwise, some children may feel alone in trying to succeed academically.
“Maybe they don’t have a brother or sister that can help them, like a seventh-grader helping a third- or fourth-grader,” said Livingston.
There are also socio-economic factors to consider, according to Livingston. For some kids, there is a feeling of safety at school, being among friends, mentors and teachers. Livingston noted that with COVID-19, there has been an uptick in substance abuse and physical and mental abuse in homes.
Livingston worries about the safety of children caught in those circumstances.
Livingston also feels other models in the state exist for DeForest to follow to successfully reopen its schools for in-person learning. Half-days of in-person learning could be a possibility.
“Other districts have recognized the need is there,” said Livingston.
Also, because some parents would choose to continue going with the virtual learning option and keep their kids at home, at least one-third less students would be physically in school facilities. That would help with social distancing.
Livingston, who has a science background, said that there are going to be coronavirus cases locally, adding, “You can’t keep cases out of the village.”
However, Livingston advised that the local area is unique, just as communities such as Oregon or Mazomanie have their own special environments.
“We don’t need to treat ourselves like University Avenue in Madison,” said Livingston.
Livingston said there is no “one size fits all” approach. She said the district has to be open and flexible to possible solutions. There are ways to mitigate risks, Livingston said, including the installation of plexiglass, the wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing.
“Let’s begin looking and let’s start the process,” said Livingston.
Nick Krueger, an engineer, has a first-grader and a third-grader in district schools. He said school is not set up for online learning and that it’s been a long six months where parents still have to be teachers for their kids. He said his wife, a nurse, has rearranged her schedule to accommodate the virtual learning arrangement.
Krueger said it’s been tough on parents and kids, especially. He said his daughter doesn’t like math, and her frustration with it boils over. Navigating the new virtual learning environment has been difficult, too.
“I still feel like we’re in a Beta-1 phase,” said Krueger.
That is troubling for Krueger.
“It’s not easy on us, it’s not easy on anybody,” said Krueger. “I worry about kids falling back.”
Behrendt feels that logistical problems can be overcome. Some, he says, are “self-imposed” by the district. At home, parents have to deal with issues such as remembering log-ins and passwords.
Behrendt also noted that 35% of teachers want to be back in class in-person with students.
Krueger said he talked to a high school teacher who really wanted to go back. Krueger also feels that communication within the district could be improved, and he feels that district officials could make better use of the resources within the community to figure out solutions, he said.
“For the community we have, we’re in suburbia,” said Krueger. “We have engineers, doctors, IT people. I think they could reach out to the community to see how they could help.”
Krueger also feels that the district took until the last-minute to make decisions on what it was going to do for the start of the school year. For its part, the district has maintained that it is following guidelines and orders from Dane County and Madison Public Health.
In the meantime, parents and kids will continue to try to get through these trying times.
“How many Zoom meetings do you do in a day? There’s burnout,” said Krueger. “I feel it’s going to get worse, that kids will be home too much.”
