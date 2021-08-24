DeForest's American Legion Post will be celebrating its centennial on Saturday with the Pride of Our Country picnic and concert at Veteran's Memorial Park.
"It has been in the works for about a year, by myself and my co-chair Bill Ridgely, who is a fellow Legionnaire," said Jeff Unger, President of the Veteran's Memorial Foundation.
Arriving two years after the centennial of the American Legion national organization, the Olson-Grinde Post 348 of DeForest was founded Aug. 12, 1921.
"There are a little over 100 of us still at this post," said Unger, "so that just goes to show that in a small community like DeForest, you can still run an organization that is 100-strong."
The event, which is presented in partnership with the DeForest-Windsor Area Chamber of Commerce, with support from sponsoring local businesses, will feature as a headliner the patriotic country music stylings of Ricky Lee.
"I've done probably more than a dozen events with him in Wisconsin," said Unger, "so I've pretty much got this down. It's just a matter of him calling, or me calling him."
The event will be happening all day with visitors invited to bring lawn chairs, coolers and anything else appropriate for a "tailgate-style party." Music will start around 6 p.m. with the concert beginning at 7 p.m.
Between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. there will be a break for a centennial ceremony, recognizing the service of the Legion, followed by more music and comedy from a Wisconsin Legionnaire ventriloquist.
"The point is that there is a specific amount of service and sacrifice that goes into 100 years for those that have worn the cloth of this uniform--of our country," said Unger. "It is appropriate that this community recognize that, because without that service in uniform, you probably wouldn't have your freedoms today, you wouldn't be doing what you're doing if those guys and gals didn't put that uniform on and serve this country and keep it free."