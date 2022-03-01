Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday - Thursday: 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.org

Friday, March 4

• STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook

• Fandom Friday – Anime & Manga at 3:30 p.m. in the Teen Area

Saturday, March 5

• Board Games at 1:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room

Monday, March 7

• Story Hour at 9:15 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.

• Monday Matinee at 1:00 p.m. in the Community Room

• Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom

Tuesday, March 8

• Tiny Tot Time at 9:15 a.m., 10:00 a.m., and 11:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.

• Qigong In-Person at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room

• Qigong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook

• Flashlight Readers at 3:30 p.m. in the Teen Area

• Read Woke book group discusses You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom

Wednesday, March 9

• Wiggles & Giggles at 9:15 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.

• PHMCD Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community Room

• Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.

• Creators’ Lounge at 3:30 p.m. in the Teen Area

• Female Lighthouse Keepers of America at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom or Watch Party in the Community Room

Thursday, March 10

• The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook

• Story Hour at 9:15 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.

• Memoir Writing Group at 1:00 p.m. in the Community Room

• Teen Games – Board Games at 3:30 p.m. in the Classroom

• Exploratory at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room

• Dewey Stitchers at 4:00 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom

• DeForest School Board Candidate Forum at 6:00 p.m. in the Community Room

