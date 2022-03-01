DeForest Area Public Library calendar mberglund mberglund Author email Mar 1, 2022 Mar 1, 2022 Updated 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday - Thursday: 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.orgFriday, March 4• STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook• Fandom Friday – Anime & Manga at 3:30 p.m. in the Teen AreaSaturday, March 5• Board Games at 1:00 p.m. in the Children’s RoomMonday, March 7• Story Hour at 9:15 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.• Monday Matinee at 1:00 p.m. in the Community Room• Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on ZoomTuesday, March 8• Tiny Tot Time at 9:15 a.m., 10:00 a.m., and 11:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.• Qigong In-Person at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room• Qigong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook• Flashlight Readers at 3:30 p.m. in the Teen Area• Read Woke book group discusses You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on ZoomWednesday, March 9• Wiggles & Giggles at 9:15 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.• PHMCD Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community Room• Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.• Creators’ Lounge at 3:30 p.m. in the Teen Area• Female Lighthouse Keepers of America at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom or Watch Party in the Community RoomThursday, March 10• The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook• Story Hour at 9:15 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.• Memoir Writing Group at 1:00 p.m. in the Community Room• Teen Games – Board Games at 3:30 p.m. in the Classroom• Exploratory at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room• Dewey Stitchers at 4:00 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom• DeForest School Board Candidate Forum at 6:00 p.m. in the Community Room Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Weisbrod's game-winner gives DeForest Badger Conference boys' basketball title Wildcat Youth Hockey Association teams head to state tournaments Late run lifts Norskies to win over Waunakee in Badger East boys' basketball showdown DeForest schools follow Dane County lead Last student housing cooperative displaced Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!