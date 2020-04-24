The book’s author, Beverly Davis says, “These strong but fragile butterflies bring hope to the world every time a Monarch is born. Yet they face increasing challenges due to the diminishing supply of milkweed, an essential food for their survival.”
By Sharyn Alden
A new Children’s book, "Winging It –A Monarch Love Story" looks at the endangered monarch butterflies’ circle of life and the heroes, children and adults, who help save them.
Based on a true story, the book features “Chesterina,” a monarch who is guided to life by her real human friends, Grandma Eileen and her granddaughter, Maya.
The precious tale reminds every one of us that we can easily participate in keeping the population of Monarch butterflies alive and well.
In a thoughtfully written narrative, Davis’s book has a happy message. (bevdavisauthor.com)
“No matter what your age, you can play an important part in the Monarch’s survival,” she says.
As the source of milkweed diminishes (Monarchs only eat milkweed) so do these butterflies. Where milkweed once grew along roads and prairies many areas have been cleared to make way for progress.
The book follows a Chicago grandmother and her granddaughter who set about to save hundreds of monarch butterflies by protecting the caterpillars.
Davis explains, “They fed them milkweed in Mason jars until the butterfly blossoming period was over. You and your family can do the same thing on a smaller scale.”
The book is dedicated to Pat, a dedicated Monarch midwife and an ode to Edna White, the namesake of Edna’s Garden in the Beverly/Morgan Park neighborhood of Chicago. It’s a place of beauty ... for butterflies and humans.
About the Author
Besides being a children’s book author, Davis is a chaplain at Meriter Hospital in Madison. She is also a program presenter about anti-bullying and penned the acclaimed Great Gray series of children’s books.
The three-book series focuses on the elephant Great Gray as he goes about building self-esteem, and overcoming obstacles due to his looking different because of his lopsided ear.
The story, which focuses on the importance of being kind to each other, came to Davis when she was doing her chaplain residency at a Wisconsin hospital.
“Great Gray Books celebrate our differences and help kids build self-esteem,” says the author.
Davis holds a Masters of Divinity degree from McCormick Theological Seminary, Chicago and is also a Certified Dementia Practitioner (NCCDP). She is a member of Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators (SCBWI).
Coming in May, “The Magic of Monarchs”
In May, Davis and her book "Winging It" will play a part in the DeForest Library’s special two-part, virtual presentation about monarch butterflies.
The short video series will be posted on the library’s Facebook page for all to enjoy.
On May 7, Davis will read the first half of her book and talk about the world of Monarchs that she has grown to know from writing the book and knowing the real people who helped save Monarchs in her book.
Lois Lehmann, a retired teacher and local monarch expert, will give an outdoors presentation about how she grows milkweed plants for monarchs to munch on.
On May 14, Davis will read from the second half of her book and Louise Valdovinos, a retired children's librarian with the DeForest Library, will demonstrate how to turn a folded newspaper into a an easy planting device to plant milkweed seeds or other seeds.
Viewers will also be encouraged to report on any upcoming monarch butterfly they see.
At the end of "Winging It!" Maya, the granddaughter, says, “The world would be a sad place without beautiful butterflies like Chesterina. I want to learn more and help other monarch butterflies.”
Her words beautifully summarize what Bev Davis’ book is all about.
