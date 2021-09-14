A DeForest man is facing a felony charge, accused of leading a police on a chase of well over 100 miles per hour.
Timothy Baumann, 36, made an initial appearance in Dane County Circuit Court on Sept. 9, charged with felony attempting to flee or elude and officer and one count of felony bail jumping.
The case stems from an incident on the morning of July 5 when, at about 8:30 a.m., a DeForest Police Officer recognized Baumann pulling into the Kwik Trip on County Highway V. The vehicle Baumann was driving, a Chrysler Town and Country minivan, had a license plate that did not match the vehicle.
The officer was also aware, and verified, that there was a warrant for Baumann's arrest for fleeing a City of Madison police officer.
As Baumann turned onto westbound County Highway V, the officer pursued him, turning on the emergency lights and siren as Baumann exited onto south Interstate-39/90/94. The officer reported that Baumann was driving about 85 miles per hour while the lights and siren were on, then accelerating to 100 miles per hour for about three and a half miles.
At about 112 miles per hour, Baumann's vehicle began weaving in and out the lane. A lieutenant called off the pursuit as it appeared they were approaching more traffic. The pursuing officer then saw Baumann exit onto Highway 51.
Baumann, at the time was awaiting a court date, after being charged with felony retail theft in Dane County on April 3, the same date he is suspected of fleeing Madison police.
On Sept. 9, after charges were filed, Baumann was released on a $500 signature bond, due to next return to court for an Oct. 25 hearing.