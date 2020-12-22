In an article in the Dec. 17 edition entitled “Windsor Village Board debates expansion of landscaping business,” there was a typo in a quote from Dave Ziegler. The quote should have read, ““I do not think a business like this should be in the AG enterprise zone,” wrote Ziegler. “When Windsor made the land to the east of Hwy. 51 AG only, no businesses were supposed to be allowed in that area, only farms. MLC has 45 employees right now. At a time when Kevin got his conditional use permit 10 years ago, he was allowed one employee and family members for his company.”

