Beyond the Page is funding a year of free humanities programming focused on racial equity and social justice called The Ripple Project. These programs - which will take place across Dane County in various Dane County Public Libraries - invite participants to engage and connect with our shared humanity in unexpected ways. From a vegan farm-to-table cooking demonstration and food justice discussion, to financial empowerment through the pillars of hip hop, to an exploration of racial justice in country music and dance-- audiences will be invited to join the conversation and become part of the ripple effect.
Originally conceived as a year of programs set to take place in 2021, The Ripple Project adapted to push back programs until 2022 and instead used 2021 as an opportunity to invest in diversity, equity and inclusion training with Cream City Conservation & Consulting. All library staff were invited to attend. Library directors signed a shared agreement to commit to this work and supported the development of four regional equity teams that meet monthly. Team members use the space to share ideas and work through common challenges, like how to reduce police presence in libraries, how to do racial equity work in small, majority white communities, and how to respond to backlash when diversifying collections, displays and programs. In 2021, library staff were hard at work doing diversity audits of their collections, hosting Read Woke book discussions, and building new relationships in their communities.
As COVID-19 numbers started to recede in 2022, planning began to launch a slate of humanities-based programs designed to get communities talking about race, equity and inclusion within their libraries.
“When we opened the call for presenters in spring of 2021, we really wanted to attract a diverse group who could expand the way library programmers typically thought about humanities programs,” said Beyond the Page Manager, Ali Treviño-Murphy. “We’re thrilled that not only do the Ripple Project presenters represent a wide range of racial identities, including Indigenous, Black, Latinx and HMong, but also an exciting mix of areas of expertise. We have presenters celebrating the human experience through art, music, literature, history, food, poetry, storytelling, dance... even puzzles! We hope that this initiative will help majority audiences to see things from different perspectives, and also create stronger relationships between the libraries and BIPOC communities.”
Programs are planned at 27 of the 28 Dane County Libraries throughout 2022, with the initial events taking place in April
Speaking with Music
April 19 at the DeForest Library
HMong music is the last surviving musical language in the world—it is able to mimic HMong speech by using musical intervals, ornamentation, and chords to mimic linguistic tones, consonants, and vowels—allowing musicians to literally speak with music. Join documentarian, artist and scientist Neng Now in celebrating HMong Heritage Month through preserving, teaching and sharing HMong culture.