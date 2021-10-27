In an online event held Oct. 23 the Madison-based LGBTQ+ community center OutReach recognized AnnMarie Preece with their Volunteer of the Year Award.
Award winners were congratulated in person through the online event, where Preece sat down for an interview with fellow OutReach volunteer James Van Abel.
“During the pandemic, AnnMarie was such a pleasure to have at OutReach," said Van Abel. "Unfortunately a lot of in-person services had to temporarily end as things went virtual, but OutReach was so fortunate that AnnMarie was able to continue on, even when closed to the public.”
Preece described a round-about way she was introduced to OutReach as she looked for volunteer opportunities as a new focus of her energy after retiring from her nursing career.
“Everyone made me feel so welcome and so appreciated, even before this," said Preece. "I hope we get more volunteers so there will be a heck of a lot of competition next time."
In the time since the appearance of COVID-19, Preece explained that she has missed regular routines of volunteering, visiting the office weekly and handling incoming calls. Among her niches, since volunteering she said that she had become the "Bus Pass Queen." The bus passes started, according to Preece, after receiving regular calls from people regarding OutReach's homelessness support and prevention program, Willma's Fund.
"I was just talking to a lot of people who call about Wilma’s Fund, and a lot of people have cars and they would need gas money," said Preece, "but also a lot of people didn’t and so I thought, a bus pass, that would be helpful."
In the time since COVID, regular operations changed at the OutReach office, and Van Abel asked if the calls Preece has received have changed as well.
“They’re sadder, they really are," Preece said bluntly. "I just talked to somebody living in their car with two kids. It just kind of breaks my heart...I’ve been really lucky. We have a roof, we have a car, we have food on the table. We’re blessed."