A Wisconsin State Patrol sergeant sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by another vehicle Wednesday afternoon along I-39/90/94 near DeForest.
At least one other motorist was also injured following a series of nine crashes that occurred over a two-hour period along a rain-slickened stretch of the interstate between U.S. Highway 51 and County Highway V.
About 3 p.m. Wednesday, the State Patrol Sergeant was outside his vehicle assisting at the scene of one crash when two other vehicles, a Kia and Chevy Silverado, crashed and slid out of control.
The sergeant attempted to dive out of the way behind a concrete barrier but was struck by the Silverado. Both the Kia and Silverado were damaged and remained at the crash scene. The Dane County Sheriffs Office is investigating the crash.
Wednesday's crashes occurred during a period of heavy rainfall.
Cant. Jason Zeeh, of the State Patrol's Southwest Region, said the accidents illustrate the need for drivers to slow down and always travel at a speed appropriate for conditions. The incident is also a reminder of the hazards emergency responders face every day as they work to help others.
