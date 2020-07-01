A number of students from DeForest and Windsor were among the 3,100 University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire students named to the spring 2020 Dean's List.
Students from DeForest who were named to the Dean's List are: Claire Fabian, Education and Human Sciences; Marli Felicijan, Education and Human Sciences; Alexa Horkan, Nursing and Health Sciences; and Taleea Lerum, Arts and Sciences.
Windsor's Benjamin Georgeson, Arts and Sciences, also was named to the Dean's List.
