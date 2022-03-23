If you cross paths with Sari Semple, her stories of 19th century life in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains are not tall tales, but the truth as she recollects it.
Sari Semple, you’ll know her as Ma Semple, is the woman brought to life by Jessica Michna. She sat a spell on Tuesday morning at the DeForest Area Community and Senior Center for a first-person version of life on Pearly Ridge, Kentucky. Her journey was sponsored by the Community and Senior Center, the DeForest Area Public Library, and the DeForest Historical Society.
Jessica Michna spoke after the show. She has been doing the histories of important women, such as first ladies, for about 22 years. The character of Sari Semple is fictional, but the language and linguistic stylings are lessons she has learned from studying the 1937 Works Progress Administration (WPA) effort to document American life and history with recordings, interviews, and pictures. The places names are real, lifted from actual places in her home state of Pennsylvania.
Sari is waiting for a train ride back to her old Kentucky home when you first meet. She fills you in on a couple of her relatives, including Aunt Lucy, who orders everything from the Sears Roebuck. “Everybody said her heart was in the right place. Trouble is, nobody can find it,” Sari says.
The family history in the region, as Sari Semple recollects it, starts in 1799, the same year George Washington breathed his last. Her grandfather, Rainey Semple, come up out of the Cumberland Mountains to find a home at Pearly Ridge. It’s just past Fiddler’s Green and Swampydoodle.
The eldest Semple had a son and he hoped him to be as wise as the king in the Bible so he called him Solomon Rainey. She knew’d him as Pa. He took a bride and they had two boys, Issac and Josiah, before the twins, Sari and Benjamin, were born.
“We had our good times, we had our hard times,” Sari says.
There were plenty of characters around. Old Dan Tulley was a mean one, while the Pinshaws and Clacks provide a few stories, the truth as she recollects it.
The two oldest boys slept up in the loft while Benjamin ad Sari slept downstairs near Ma and Pa. She says Ma always slept with one eye and one ear open to make sure she didn’t miss nothin. One night a black man as big as a bear showed up at the cabin with broken shackles around his ankles. He said don’t be afraid, but he was trying to get to Illinoise and looking for something called the Underground Railroad. His size and strength was contrasted by his frail and sickly wife, child, and baby.
Pa told him there was no railroad around those parts, and certainly not one which run underground, but he took them in for the night. They knew the next day the men with the dogs would come looking for them, so Ma had them hide in the root cellar. She gave their clothes to Issac and Josiah and told them to take their clothes down on the south trail and rub them all over on the rocks before dumping them in the river.
Sure enough, the men with the dogs came. They asked Pa if he’d seen them and he kept his fingers crossed and said no. Soon enough, the dogs picked up the scent and the men away to the south trail. When night fell, Pa told the man how to find his way along the trail and reassured him there were good people along the way. Ma wrapped the baby in the quilt she sowed, pulled her dress out of the trunk for the woman, and tried her best to find clothes for the man. The Semples never had no folding money, but Ma gave them the coins from the old pewter chalice. The man said, no, they don’t need no money, but Pa said you gotta pay a fare to ride a railroad.
“I wonder if they ever found the Underground Railroad? I wonder if they ever found their paradise in Illinoise?” Sari wondered.
Sari said when the big war came her oldest brothers went off to fight. Pa would sit and watch the road where they left, but they didn’t ever come back. Pa got sick that winter, a case of the ‘waswells’ and he died. “It was just Benjamin, Ma, and me,” she said. One morning around harvest time, Ma and Sari woke up and Benjamin was gone too. He took his shoes and the clothes Ma sewed for him.
A while later they got a letter from Issac saying he was in Georgia, but he got sick and likely was gonna die there. One day the men in the Blue coats and Grey coats started fighting up on the ridge. The blue coats came back and started digging graves and sorting the bodies. One of the bodies had the same trousers and shirt Ma sewed for Benjamin. “Ma don’t go up on that ridge anymore,” Sari said.
Josiah had a girl up a Blue Knob. Before he left, he gave her a purple ribbon for her hair cause purple is the color for a queen and he planned to build her a castle up on the mountain when he got back. One day a man come to the tavern and asking where he could deliver a letter for the girl. Josiah had been in a fight at a place called Shiloh and was wounded and he wouldn’t be coming home to build that case.
The next day the woman picked a mess of berries and boiled them all down into a purple paste, which she spread all over the walls of her cabin. Then she came down the mountain in a white dress with her hair tied up by that purple ribbon. She went off to the bog and waded into the water and pretty soon the only thing left was the purple ribbon Sari said as she clutched it in her hand.