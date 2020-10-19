The DeForest Area School District is one of 297 in Wisconsin that will see a hike in state aid of just over $1 million for the 2020-21 school year.
According to information released by the Department of Public Instruction on Thursday, Oct. 15, DeForest’s state aid for this school year will be $17,119,127, which is 6.54% higher than the 2019-20 total of $16,068,331.
The DPI reported that the total amount for the 297 districts with increased state aid is $189,897,877, compared to a total decresae of $23,.427,695 for the 119 school districts that will receive less in state aid in 2020-21.
There are five school districts in the state that will see no change in their state aid.
DPI published information that includes certified general school aid amounts for each school district, along with 2020-21 student enrollment numbers for independent charter schools and private schools participating in state parental choice programs.
DeForest experienced a decline in enrollment for the first time in a while, as it fell by 70 students, or 1.77%, according to DPI's Third Friday in September School District Head Counts. Going from 2017 to 2018, DeForest's enrollment rose by 69 students, with an increase of 119 students in 2019.
Enrollment numbers are used to determine the dollar amounts to be deducted or withheld from school districts' aid payments to fund state parental choice programs.
State law requires DPI to release the certified aid figures by Oct. 15 of each year, as general school aids are the largest form of state support for PK-12 schools in Wisconsin, and are based on prior year data. Private school choice and independent charter school programs are funded based on current year data.
Student counts and year-end financial data from the previous school year are used to calculate general school aid amounts for school districts. The finalized data takes the place of preliminary aid estimates that are released in July.
The 2019-2021 state biennial budget increased funding for general school aids for the 2020-21 school year by 3.5 percent ($163.5 million) to a total of $4.90 billion. Statewide, the majority of general school aid is equalization aid, which is distributed according to a formula designed to help Wisconsin communities provide public education despite local differences in property wealth. The formula takes into account district expenditures, property values, and resident student counts (called “membership”).
Other, smaller elements of general school aids are integration aid and special adjustment aid. The latter also known as “hold harmless” aid, used to generally prevent districts from getting more than 15% less in aid from one year to the next. It will go to 49 districts this year.
Aid varies widely by district based on the equalization formula. Of 421 districts, 297 will receive more aid than last year (71 percent); 119 will receive less (28 percent). General school aids are paid in five installments during the school year and following summer.
By law, two kinds of reductions are made to general school aids to support private school choice and independent charter programs, as funding for legacy independent charter schools(1) and the Milwaukee Parental Choice Program is deducted before school district aid eligibilities are certified.
