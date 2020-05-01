A 37-year-old DeForest man has been charged with one count of posting or publishing a sexually explicit image without consent.
James W. Kvale is scheduled to appear in Dane County Circuit Court on July 23 at 8:30 a.m. to face the charge. Kvale allegedly posted at least two nude photos of the unidentified victim to a social media site on March 21.
According to the complaint, the Sun Prairie Police Department made contact with the victim on March 22. She stated that screenshots of the photos would be preserved for the officer and that she did not give the defendant permission to publish them.
The complaint states that the victim sent several photos to Kvale approximately two months ago, with the idea they would be kept private. A friend notified her on March 21 that she had allegedly observed the defendant had posted nude photos of her. At the top of the posting, it showed the sender was Kvale, according to the complaint.
An officer reportedly confronted Kvale and asked if he had posted any photos to a social media site depicting nudity. The defendant allegedly said, “Yes.”
Kvale also allegedly sent angry texts to the victim via email from a number associated with the defendant.
