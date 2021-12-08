There were clouds hanging low, a frosty wind, and rumors of highfalutin named weather systems, but no snow arrived in time for Winterfest. That did nothing to stem the enthusiasm of DeForest and Windsor residents rushing back to celebrate after a year of cancelled events.
“Oh my goodness, it was wonderful,” said DeForest-Windsor Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Heike Compe. “We were so thrilled to have Winterfest back and I was able to go out to a few of the places.”
Compe made a tour of events on Dec. 3, starting with cinnamon rolls with Santa at Comfort Inn and Suites, enjoying the ambiance of young children up early and hurrying to get time in with Santa.
The DeForest Area Public Library also had festive activities going on throughout their downstairs activity rooms, with dozens of families coming through for stories, crafting and tabletop games.
Just down the street the DeForest Police Department was hosting their Winter Wonderland. The parking lost was filled to capacity with visitors and a couple squads as well. Room was needed in the garage for inflatable obstacle course.
The program began in 2019 when Chief James Olson reached out to the DeForest Area High School for help organizing an outreach event. The student volunteers of Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America jumped at the chance.
FCCLA Gracie McLean helped to organize other students organizations, who each took on an activity, this year including Cooking Club, National Honors Society, FBLA, FFA, and DECA, with DeForest Area High School Choir members coming through for caroling.
“We had base ideas and then they came up with activities to do and arranged their volunteers…I’ve been sending a lot of emails leading up to this,” said McLean at the event. “So we’ve got a big variety. I’ve been supervising with the ice fishing and making sure everyone has everything they need.”
After the choir’s performance at the police station, their tour continued to Windsor Elementary, where they joined the Holiday Craft Show, hosted by the DeForest Area Music Boosters, where Compe reported that organizers had to turn away potential vendors, both the cafeteria and the gym already being full.
“When I was there, there had to be at least 200 people,” said Compe. “And then when I went back–because I had to get cash to buy another thing–when I went back again, it was like an hour again and still, the parking lot was full at Windsor Elementary.”
When she talked to some of the vendors, Compe said they they were happy to see such a crowd and hope it would continue through the day and hopefully they would have significantly fewer products to pack up and bring back home.