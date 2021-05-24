Police officers can't be everywhere at once, and when danger appears online, it is even harder, but the DeForest Police Department is helping parents to better understand digital risks and how to protect their children.
On May 20, School Resource Officer Andrew Freeman hosted an online seminar to highlight risks in social media in applications that parents probably have installed on their own phones, and some they may have never heard of before.
Freeman has hosted the program in the past months, with responses roughly doubling each time, from about six, to around a dozen, to 30 registered participants this time, plus however many would be watching via video streaming.
Before going into his first slide, Freeman first took an informal survey, asking what age kids viewers had, with answers of high schoolers, and some elementary-age.
Over the past year, with so many of us--adults and children--moving to life almost entirely online, law enforcement have also seen a huge uptick in cyber crimes involving and targeting youth.
Over the past year, federal authorities have reported over 3,000 arrests for child exploitation, and over 1,400 reports of "sextortion."
In April a DeForest man, Cash Otradovec, was indicted for federal charges in Wisconsin and Florida for charges of extortion and attempting to produce child pornography. According to court documents in the Florida case, Otradovec admitted to asking for explicit pictures and videos from 65 Instagram and Kik users, getting them from about half.