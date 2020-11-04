On Tuesday, Nov. 3, at 5:11 p.m., Dane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an injury crash at 5271 Highway TT in the Town of Sun Prairie.

Ramona A. Gomez, age 31 of Marshall, was traveling westbound on CTH TT when she allegedly struck two bicyclists from behind. One cyclist, 20-year-old Joshua T. Linn, was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The second cyclist was not injured in the crash.

Gomez was cited for Inattentive Driving.

