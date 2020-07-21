CALENDAR
Appointments will no longer be needed to enter the library, but we do still recommend making appointments to reserve the computers. We will close the library at regularly scheduled times to sanitize high contact surfaces. The updated hours and procedures are outlined below.
Library Hours: Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org
Register online for our Summer Reading Program, Imagine Your Story.
• Memoir Writing Group – Thursday, July 23 at 1 p.m. – Community Room
• Dewey Stitchers – Thursday, July 23 at 1 p.m. – Community Room & Zoom
• Badger Book Club – Monday, July 27 discussing The Lacemaker’s Secret at noon – Community Room & Zoom
• Coloring for Adults – Monday, July 27 at 6 p.m. – Community Room & Zoom
• Summer Online Story Hour – July 23 & 27 at 10 a.m. via Facebook
• Teen Games – July 23 & 27 at 3 p.m. via Zoom
• Time for Bed Story Time – Monday, July 27 at 7 p.m. via Facebook
• Make & Take Exploratory – Tuesday, July 28 – Call to register.
• Qigong Class with Nancy Osley – Tuesday, July 28 at 9:30 a.m. – video on Facebook
• Concert on Market Street with Soggy Prairie – Tuesday, July 28 at 6:30 p.m. – Get your window ticket for this drive-in-park and listen event.
See library website or call 846-5482 for information on all library events.
