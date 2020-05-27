Memorial Day 2020, because of the pandemic, was devoid of the usual trappings.
Official pronouncements, along with an abundance of caution regarding infecting others or being infected with the coronavirus, resulted in the cancellation of the annual recognition ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park in DeForest.
However, Olson-Grinde-O’Donnell Post 348, The American Legion in DeForest, under the leadership of Commander Dick Snortum, decided it was appropriate to pay deserved recognition to departed comrades-in-arms. The post placed hundreds of flags by the headstones of our veterans in six area cemeteries at noon on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25.
Commander Snortum, supported by members of the post Honor Guard, met at Veterans Memorial Park in DeForest and paid tribute to veterans of all our Nation’s wars and read the names of post members who have been called by the commander of us all to the Post Everlasting. The traditional three-round rifle volley followed, and the 24 somber notes of Taps were sounded. The ceremony was somber and dignified befitting the occasion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.