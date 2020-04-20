Divya Ma Lovingly, author of Happy Leaf, says the book helps children slow down and enjoy their world even when their routines and lifestyles have changed.
By Sharyn Alden
Can a children’s book help create calmness, serenity and a happy state-of-mind during challenging times?
In these unprecedented times due to the pandemic, families have to be resourceful when many children’s gathering places like local libraries and bookstores are closed.
Many who have read the children’s book "Happy Leaf" or heard the author, Divya Ma Lovingly read from her book say they feel the power of serenity that emerges from each page. It’s a power not lost on parents and educators who understand how the central character, a little leaf, lives in the moment, and experiences endless love and gratitude.
The words "peace" and "serenity" play important roles in the book. “Serenity helps children find patience and understanding, to have compassion for themselves as well as others," notes Lovingly.
In April, the author was scheduled to do a presentation that included reading from her book, plus a sing-a-long, art and body movement at the DeForest Public Library. Until the program is rescheduled when the library reopens, family members can hear her read from "Happy Leaf" on the library’s Facebook page.
A Calming Book to Read Aloud
When "Happy Leaf" is read aloud by parents, librarians or other readers it can bring a sense of serenity for the entire family.
The story embodies the calm, peaceful, gentle spirit that is often overshadowed in the modern world.
When the story is read to young children they go on a journey with Happy Leaf throughout her day.
The words "peace" and "serenity" played a part in writing "Happy Leaf." Lovingly wanted to help children get in touch with themselves, their innate essence and who they really are. She says a feeling of serenity helps children find patience and understanding and to have compassion for themselves and others.
Lovingly delightfully points out Happy Leaf sees and feels love with all the creatures in the universe. “Being in nature she helps people breathe deeper, relax, go inward and appreciate life in general. This is how a feeling of serenity and calmness develops,” she says.
In a recent international competition, "Happy Leaf" was awarded a silver medal in the category of picture books from Moonbeam Children’s Book Awards. The book is available at Little Creek Press, Barnes & Noble and Amazon.
At book presentations, she reads from her book and adds a full program of simple yoga, music and art. "Young children, about 3 years-and-up love movement and they enjoy techniques of relaxation especially when their parents do them too. The energy of the parents affect the child and the child also learns to relax.”
About the Author
In the 1990s the author was one of the U.S. pioneers who introduced yoga in public schools and at a community center in San Antonio, Texas.
She saw several first-hand benefits when yoga was introduced, especially when it was combined with music. “At first, the kids were very active, but after yoga was introduced, they were calmer and more relaxed. They also developed motor coordination, awareness of directional space, fine movement and sense of inner balance."
Those benefits play out when Lovingly has an in-person presentation in front of adults and children. She uses singing and guitar playing as well as light yoga to engage children who, unlike adults, lack a self-consciousness when moving, dancing and singing together.
Happy Leaf’s simple story inspires beautiful positive emotions in both adults and children.
“The book benefits individuals as well as the global community,” the author says. “Developing inner peace and serenity is a wonderful gift to share with others and the world around us.”
