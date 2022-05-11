Following a several-year hiatus, the Friends of the Yahara River Headwaters made a resurgence in 2021, including conducting a successful community-wide clean up of our Yahara River Headwaters in DeForest and Windsor last fall. The Friends are conducting their Annual Meeting at the DeForest Public Library at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11. The meeting is open to the public, and residents are encouraged to attend to learn more about the status of the River. Speakers will include Greg Hall from the Village of DeForest and Addie Scheussel, the Stream Monitoring & Aquatic Invasive Species Program Coordinator for the Rock River Coalition, regarding the current status of and future developments relating to the River.
Also, for the first time ever, the Friends are conducting a Spring clean-up of the River on Saturday, May 21, beginning at 10:00 a.m. The clean-up will be focused on the clearing of debris that might affect navigability, and will last just a couple/few hours. Waders will be provided for any volunteer who wants them.
If interested in volunteering for the May 21 river clean-up, or for more information about the Friends organization or its annual meeting, you may visit its Facebook page (Friends of the Yahara River Headwaters”) or its website – yaharariver.org – or contact its President, Dan Jardine, at dan@jardinelawoffice.com or 846-7230.