The Village of DeForest Department of Public Services announced Tuesday that River Road has been reopened following renovation.

River Road had been closed between Cuba Valley Road/Innovation Drive and ABS Bullevard since the end of September, about the same time a renovated Innovation Drive was reopened.

The renovated River Road now connects to Innovation Drive at a four-way stop a little under 1,000 feet to the east, next to the mixed use commercial-apartment building now under construction.

