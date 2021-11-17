River Road reopened following renovation Jonathan Stefonek deforestedit@hngnews.com jstefonek Author email Nov 17, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Village of DeForest Department of Public Services announced Tuesday that River Road has been reopened following renovation.River Road had been closed between Cuba Valley Road/Innovation Drive and ABS Bullevard since the end of September, about the same time a renovated Innovation Drive was reopened.The renovated River Road now connects to Innovation Drive at a four-way stop a little under 1,000 feet to the east, next to the mixed use commercial-apartment building now under construction. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save jstefonek Author email Follow jstefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Windsor family robbed at gunpoint Village of Windsor man charged with calling bomb threat to American Girl DeForest offices Village of Windsor man receives felony charge accused of taking guns from parents' Waunakee home Talented Norskies expect to vie for boys' basketball conference crown and more in 2021-22 Hooper opens new DeForest headquarters and manufacturing center Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!