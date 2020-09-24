Southern Illinois University Carbondale is awarding 144 academically high-achieving students who also demonstrate leadership skills with University Excellence Scholarships for 2020-2021.

DeForest’s Lyndsey M. Bergman, who is studying biological sciences, is among those receiving the scholarships.

The scholarships are renewable for three additional years. The students were among 258 students interviewed during Chancellor’s and University Excellence Scholarship Interview Weekend this spring.

