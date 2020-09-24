Southern Illinois University Carbondale is awarding 144 academically high-achieving students who also demonstrate leadership skills with University Excellence Scholarships for 2020-2021.
DeForest’s Lyndsey M. Bergman, who is studying biological sciences, is among those receiving the scholarships.
The scholarships are renewable for three additional years. The students were among 258 students interviewed during Chancellor’s and University Excellence Scholarship Interview Weekend this spring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.