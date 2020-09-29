Students in kindergarten through second grade will soon go back to in-person learning in the DeForest Area School District.
The transition begins Oct. 6, as they will undergo a hybrid of virtual and in-person instruction.
Director of Instruction Rebecca Toetz said at the school board meeting on Monday, Sept. 28, that almost all the rooms are ready and that educators have been doing professional development work to prepare.
“The teachers are also excited to see the kids again, but they are also mindful of the risks,” said Toetz.
Guided by directives from Dane County Public Health, the district started the school year with a completely virtual instruction model, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Public Health then amended previous orders to allow in-person learning for K-2 students, allowing DeForest to bring them back to its facilities.
The rest of the student body, those in grades 3-12, will still be taught virtually for the time being.
While anxiously awaiting the return of K-2 students, Superintendent Eric Runez said the district will continue planning for a transition to “more degrees of in-person instruction.”
Runez added, “Other school districts have, to varying degrees, had in-person learning. We’ll continue to monitor and evaluate. This is a year where we’ll all need to be adaptable and continue trying to evolve.”
Special education
School officials gave an update on DeForest’s Return to School plan to the school board. In the plan’s first phase, a total of 89 special education students with individualized educational programs (IEPs) were brought back for in-person learning last week.
Of those 89 students, 32 are in the early childhood program, with 22 in elementary grades, nine in middle school and 26 in high school, which includes social and emotional learning.
Director of Student Services Sara Totten said special education teachers had a two-week time frame to modify 89 IEPs.
Totten said a survey was sent to 20 staff members to see how the transition was going, with 17 responding. There were some things that could be improved, Totten said. Juggling schedules and determining who was seeing which student were cited as areas needing attention.
“We’re figuring that out,” said Totten.
Totten said feedback about transportation has been positive. There were a couple of students with medical concerns related to wearing masks. Totten said they are working with nurses on solutions. She also said the staff seems comfortable with the personal protective equipment they’ve been using.
Next, officials will review final schedules for K-2 hybrid transition, while working on planning for Phase 2, where the district will bring back students with other disabilities in accordance with a Department of Public Instruction clarification allowing the move. Totten said they intend to target those students who cannot do virtual learning.
K-2 return, 4K and other issues
Regarding the return of K-2 students, Runez said school officials are open to ways to evolve. He said some neighboring districts are doing half days of in-person learning for those students, while others are going with hybrid models similar to DeForest’s.
Toetz talked about technology access for students in grades 3-12 going through all-virtual instruction. Learning hubs are being instituted to help meet their needs.
Toetz also said teachers have considered Wednesday professional development sessions valuable and would like to keep them going with their professional learning communities (PLCs). She said they’ve enjoyed receiving ideas for formative assessments – methods teachers use to evaluate student comprehension, learning needs and academic progress while conducting lessons.
“We’re helping teachers be efficient and getting them support,” said Toetz.
Surveys to gather feedback from stakeholders such as parents and students on how everything is going with virtual learning were sent out this week. Debbie Brewster, the district’s coordinator of school and community relations, said officials will be going through data collected for the next few weeks.
The week of Oct. 5, mental health screeners will be going out to parents and guardians of students in grades K-6 and to students in grades 7-12. Parents are allowed to have their children opt out.
The district is going to be launching its hybrid community 4K learning model on Oct. 12. It consists of 50% in-person learning at the places students were assigned. There will be a four-day, half-day program, with two mornings or afternoons of in-person learning and two days of asynchronous virtual learning, and a two-day full day program, with one full day of in-person learning and additional days of virtual learning.
Runez said Public Health has recommended students in 4K through second grade return to in-person schooling. Because that hasn’t changed, Runez said it is in the best interests of 4K students for the district to move forward with 4K hybrid transitioning this week.
A virtual-only option is available for 4K students and bus transportation is available.
Technology and transportation
Learning Information Systems Coordinator Kim Bannigan said the district has made strides in a couple of areas having to do with technology. More mobile hot spots are now available for students and the district is working with Verizon on a lower cost option for them.
Bannigan said that in regard to technology issues, the “tsunami from the beginning of the year has died down,” adding that they’ve been trying to find solutions as quick as they can.
Bannigan said there has been a problem with Google Meets for elementary students, explaining that’s affected other districts, too.
In response to a question asked at another board meeting about response times to tickets submitted to the help desk, Bannigan said situations are resolved in an average of 20 hours, which she admitted is too long for families and students doing their work at home.
Looking at transportation, busing has started for Phase 1 of the Return to School plan for special education students. Bus routes are being developed with guidelines for social distancing for the transition of K-2 students back to in-person learning. The highest number of riders so far on a full-sized bus is 18, as officials report that parents have helped out a lot driving their kids to and from school. That helps with spacing for social distancing. A bus safety video has also been developed.
Director of Administrative Services Pete Wilson said the district has been making sure that teachers have the necessary PPE to prepare for the return of some in-person learning. Wilson said each school building now has its own budget for PPE.
Food service
With regard to the distribution of meals, students are receiving five breakfasts and five lunches at one time.
The amount of meals has jumped considerably since the start of school. During the week of Sept. 1, 500 meals were handed out to 50 students. The next week, the number of takeout meals rose to 3,100, with 310 students receiving them.
For the week of Sept. 14, a total of 6,390 meals were distributed to 639 students, compared to 6,420 meals for 642 students during the week of Sept. 21 and 6,860 meals for 686 students the following week.
“We’re about at 7,000 meals and we’re just continuing to grow,” said Supervisor of Food Services Becky Terry.
Blessings in a Backpack is helping with 143 distributions the week of Sept. 21 and 165 the following week.
Medical Advisory Team
Runez said the final piece to the report involved the medical advisory team the district is forming. It will include the district’s medical advisor, Dr. David Ringdahl, as well members of the district’s administration, school district nurses and a representative of Dane County Public Health.
