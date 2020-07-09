The following local students earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater on May 16.
Those from DeForest include: Henry Acker, Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting; Nicholas Fairfield, Master of Professional Accountancy in accounting; Reid Falbo, Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing; Taylor Fox, Summa Cum Laude, a Bachelor of Science in chemistry; Asha Fredrick, Master of Science in communication sciences and disorders; Autumn Manzi, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Education in special education; Brennan Porter, Master of Science in counseling; Mackenzie Sonsalla, Bachelor of Arts in criminology; Jordan Stromme, Bachelor of Arts in communication; Jacob Kohler, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Carleigh Tucker, Master of Social Work in social work; and Paige Turner, Bachelor of Science in Education in English.
Windsor's Tyler Switzky graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in general business.
Arlington's Cameron Vinson graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Music in music.
More than 1,700 students received degrees this May, including 1,685 from the Whitewater campus and 95 from the Rock County campus.
The graduating class included 15 international students, 85 military veterans and 244 nontraditional students, defined as undergraduate students who are 25 years of age or older. In addition, 137 self-identified students with disabilities received degrees.
