The first grade students learned how tree rings tell the story of growth and growing conditions for different species of trees on Big Hill. The students found almost 10 years difference in ring counts in similar sized cross sections of different tree species.
The tales of the red tail hawk and other highlights at Big Hill take hold. Students keep their attention on the lesson as retired DeForest Area School District teachers lead the small groups to different stations during the visit.
Springtime in the DeForest Area School District means classroom visits to the Big Hill Outdoor Learning Center near Token Creek. First and second graders from Yahara Elementary School made the trip this week and the cool temperatures didn't stop the learning or the good times.
Each visit included three stops. The first graders could do the work of soil scientists as they explored a cut-away section of the hillside. They used their senses to discover new memories, and they learned about tree rings near the pond. Second graders looked at skulls of Wisconsin animals to decide what they ate as a clue to the species. They took pond water samples and took a closer look at the life in their buckets. A station on the birds of Big Hill showed how different species of birds get their lunch.
After their classroom preperation, it is retired DeForest educators who lead the lessons as the classroom is divided into small groups for more personal learning.