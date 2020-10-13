The proposed DeForest Area School District’s 2020-21 annual budget, which includes an estimated tax levy of $34,477,789, will be presented for final approval and levy modification on Oct. 26.
On Monday, Oct. 12, the school board was given a budget update and reviewed the numbers.
Highlights included estimates of the mill rate, expected to be $11.62 per $1,000 of equalized value, and the equalization aid for the district, anticipated to come in at $17,100,447.
Total revenue for all funds is expected to be $88.1 million, compared to total expenses for all funds of $159.3 million.
An updated analysis of the post-referendum impact was also given. The estimated impact of the operational portion of the referendum is an increase of $0.84 per $1,000 of equalized value, while the building part of it – combining the first two borrowings – carries an estimated impact of $0.93 per $1,000 of equalized value.
It is anticipated there will be a final borrowing of $8 million related to the referendum this winter. Officials are also considering a refinancing for the 2015 referendum with a final borrowing.
A number of changes since June have affected revenue projections for the district. While the CARES Act provided federal funding to schools, a decline in student enrollment is expected to have a negative financial impact on the budget. There has also been a reduction in local sources, including gate receipts, fees and interest earnings.
There have been changes on the expenditure side, as well, including increases in compensation and benefits for staff related to lane movements and cell/rate increases and some staffing changes.
Another $5.7 million in capital projects is expected.
Also, in response to COVID-19, $670,450 has been budgeted for additional expenditures for: instructional resources; internet services; technology; cleaning equipment; personnel; and supplies.
In the coming days, final aid will be certified on Oct. 15 and the board is expected to approve the budget on Oct. 26. The tax levy will be sent to municipalities by Nov. 1. In the meantime, there could be amendments to the budget.
