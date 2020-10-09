At 8:30 am, Dane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway T near Seminary Springs Road in the town of Burke.

A mini-van operated by Wendy J. Rutherford, age 52 of Marshall, was traveling westbound and is alleged to have crossed the center line, striking an oncoming Toyota Tundra pick-up truck. The pick-up was operated by Judy A. Bennett, age 56 of Madison.

Both drivers were transported by EMS to UW Hospital. Bennett had only minor injuries, while Rutherford, who was allegedly not wearing a seatbelt, sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Rutherford was issued several traffic citations.

Load comments